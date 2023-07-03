Maharashtra: Anand Paranjpe sacked from NCP Thane city chief post, tweets Jitendra Awhad

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2023 06:29 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) removed its Thane city unit president and former MP Anand Paranjpe from the post on Monday

Anand Paranjpe (File Photo)

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) removed its Thane city unit president and former MP Anand Paranjpe from the post on Monday.


Announcing the development, senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted the information of Paranjpe's sacking from the post.


Jitendra Ahwad tweeted, "The responsibility of Thane City President from today will be with former corporator Suhas Desai and Prakash Patil, Member of Transport Committee will hold the post of Working President."


Paranjpe was a Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Thane between 2008 and 2014 and then won the 2014 polls from Kalyan seat.

However, Paranjpe later shifted to the NCP but lost in the 2019 polls.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

