The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) removed its Thane city unit president and former MP Anand Paranjpe from the post on Monday

Anand Paranjpe (File Photo)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Anand Paranjpe sacked from NCP Thane city chief post, tweets Jitendra Awhad x 00:00

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) removed its Thane city unit president and former MP Anand Paranjpe from the post on Monday.

Announcing the development, senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tweeted the information of Paranjpe's sacking from the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jitendra Ahwad tweeted, "The responsibility of Thane City President from today will be with former corporator Suhas Desai and Prakash Patil, Member of Transport Committee will hold the post of Working President."

सन्मा. श्री. शरदचंद्रजी पवार साहेब आणि प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मा.श्री.जयंत पाटील साहेब यांच्या आदेशानुसार आजपासून ठाणे शहर (जिल्हा) अध्यक्ष पदाची जबाबदारी माजी नगरसेवक श्री. सुहास देसाई आणि कार्याध्यक्ष पदाची जबाबदारी परिवहन समिती सदस्य श्री.प्रकाश पाटील हे सांभाळतील. — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) July 3, 2023

Paranjpe was a Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Thane between 2008 and 2014 and then won the 2014 polls from Kalyan seat.

However, Paranjpe later shifted to the NCP but lost in the 2019 polls.

(with inputs from PTI)