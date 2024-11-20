Breaking News
Mumbai > Mumbai News

Updated on: 20 November,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

The incident took place around 6:30 am near the Vasai-Diva railway line close to Nagale village. While crossing the railway tracks, an official said

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Vasai area of Maharashtra where an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker tragically lost her life in a railway accident while on her way for election duty, the officials said on Wednesday.


Polling for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 is underway in state.


The officials said that the deceased has been identified as  39-year-old Suman Santosh Yadav.


Yadav, who had been serving as an ASHA worker with the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s health department for the past five years, was assigned duty at Zilla Parishad School, Nagale, Room No. 1, as part of the general assembly election preparations.

The incident took place around 6:30 am near the Vasai-Diva railway line close to Nagale village.

While crossing the railway tracks, she was struck by a train, resulting in her untimely death, an official said.

Yadav’s sudden demise has left her colleagues and the municipal corporation staff deeply shocked and grieving.

Dombivli GRP has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and probing into the matter.

