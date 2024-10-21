The BJP has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, BJP's poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar said

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited developmental suggestions from various sections of society for incorporating them in the manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.

The draft plan for the "inclusive and dynamic" development of Maharashtra will be included in the manifesto.

"You are an expert and practitioner in an important area of society. We intend to utilise your experience, knowledge, and expertise to develop Maharashtra," it said.

The draft plan for all-inclusive and dynamic development is inspired by PM Modi's "spectacular achievements" in various sectors that earned India a place of honour on the global stage, the party said.

The suggestions can be sent to visionformaharashtra@gmail.com and WhatsApp number 9004617157.

One of the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has declared 99 candidates in the first list including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

BJP renominates three sitting MLAs from Pune city

Meanwhile, in its first list for the Maharashtra assembly election, the BJP on Sunday renominated three sitting MLAs from Pune city--Madhuri Misal, state minister Chandrakant Patil and Siddharth Shirole from the Parvati, Kothrud and Shivajinagar seats, respectively.

Expressing his gratitude to the party leadership, Shirole said he was confident of victory and would work even harder for the people.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the BJP has once again backed two-time MLA Mahesh Landge for the Bhosari assembly seat. It has given the ticket to Shankar Jagtap for the Chinchwad constituency. Shankar Jagtap, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of BJP, is the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap.

The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming state polls and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar are among the prominent faces featurin on the first list.

The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three.

(with PTI inputs)