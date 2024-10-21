Breaking News
Mumbai: CR widens platforms at Kasara; expected to ease travel for commuters
Only suggestion, not order: NESCO on stray dog feeding spots
Mumbai: Officials ‘clueless’ about source of Andheri high-rise fire
Bomb threats to flights surge with 36 more incidents reported on Sunday; officials seek assistance from social media firms
Tenth arrest in Baba Siddique murder, three still at large
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra polls BJP invites suggestions from various sections for drafting manifesto

Maharashtra polls: BJP invites suggestions from various sections for drafting manifesto

Updated on: 21 October,2024 09:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The BJP has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, BJP's poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar said

Maharashtra polls: BJP invites suggestions from various sections for drafting manifesto

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra polls: BJP invites suggestions from various sections for drafting manifesto
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited developmental suggestions from various sections of society for incorporating them in the manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.


The draft plan for the "inclusive and dynamic" development of Maharashtra will be included in the manifesto.


The BJP has appealed to social workers, farmers, journalists, doctors, professors, teachers, engineers, businessmen, technicians, women activists and others to submit their suggestions, BJP's poll manifesto committee president Sudhir Mungantiwar stated on Monday, according to the PTI.


"You are an expert and practitioner in an important area of society. We intend to utilise your experience, knowledge, and expertise to develop Maharashtra," it said.

The draft plan for all-inclusive and dynamic development is inspired by PM Modi's "spectacular achievements" in various sectors that earned India a place of honour on the global stage, the party said.

The suggestions can be sent to visionformaharashtra@gmail.com and WhatsApp number 9004617157.

One of the constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has declared 99 candidates in the first list including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

BJP renominates three sitting MLAs from Pune city

Meanwhile, in its first list for the Maharashtra assembly election, the BJP on Sunday renominated three sitting MLAs from Pune city--Madhuri Misal, state minister Chandrakant Patil and Siddharth Shirole from the Parvati, Kothrud and Shivajinagar seats, respectively.

Expressing his gratitude to the party leadership, Shirole said he was confident of victory and would work even harder for the people.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, the BJP has once again backed two-time MLA Mahesh Landge for the Bhosari assembly seat. It has given the ticket to Shankar Jagtap for the Chinchwad constituency. Shankar Jagtap, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief of BJP, is the brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap.

The BJP has retained 71 sitting MLAs in the first list of 99 candidates for the forthcoming state polls and also fielded kin of some regional satraps including Congress-turned-BJP politician Ashok Chavan's daughter.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, and ministers Girish Mahajan and Sudhir Mungantiwar are among the prominent faces featurin on the first list.

The list includes 13 women candidates. The saffron party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three. 

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls BJP maharashtra nagpur India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK