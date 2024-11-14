Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Shivkumar Gautam changed clothes after firing at NCP leader, came back to spot, say cops
Maharashtra polls: Why Mumbai made to lose big-ticket projects to Gujarat, Congress asks PM Modi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will decide if state belongs to Phule-Ambedkar-Shahu or Modi-Shah-Adani: Uddhav
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi warns of water crisis if MVA gains power in Maharashtra
Bombay HC refuses to stay release of movie on 2008 Malegaon blast, calls it work of fiction
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra polls Central Railway to run special suburban trains for voters convenience

Maharashtra polls: Central Railway to run special suburban trains for voters convenience

Updated on: 14 November,2024 10:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The Central Railway will run special suburban trains on November 19-20, (Tuesday-Wednesday night) and November 20-21, (Wednesday-Thursday night) to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public

Maharashtra polls: Central Railway to run special suburban trains for voters convenience

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra polls: Central Railway to run special suburban trains for voters convenience
x
00:00

Central Railway on Thursday said that it will run special suburban trains for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 for the voters convenience.


In an official statement, it said that in view of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Central Railway will run special suburban trains on November 19-20, (Tuesday-Wednesday night) and November 20-21, (Wednesday-Thursday night) to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public.


It said that the trains will operate on the Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan) and Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel), with specific departure and arrival times as listed below.


Schedule for Special Suburban Trains:

1. Tuesday-Wednesday Night (November 19-20, 2024)

Main Line (Down):
CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:30 hrs.

Main Line (UP):
Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):
CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:20 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):
Panel – CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:20 hrs.

2. Wednesday-Thursday Night (November 20-21, 2024)

Main Line (Down):
CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 01:10 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 02:40 hrs.
CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 02:30 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:00 hrs.

Main Line (Up):
Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:30 hrs.
Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 02:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):
CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 01:40 hrs, arrives Panvel at 03:00 hrs.
CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 02:50 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:10 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):
CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:20 hrs.
CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 02:30 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:50 hrs.

"All special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel, as per the schedules listed above. These special services are expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the smooth transit of election participants. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for their travel needs on these nights," the Central Railway said.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls central railway mumbai trains mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK