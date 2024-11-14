The Central Railway will run special suburban trains on November 19-20, (Tuesday-Wednesday night) and November 20-21, (Wednesday-Thursday night) to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public

Central Railway on Thursday said that it will run special suburban trains for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 for the voters convenience.

In an official statement, it said that in view of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Central Railway will run special suburban trains on November 19-20, (Tuesday-Wednesday night) and November 20-21, (Wednesday-Thursday night) to facilitate the movement of election personnel and the public.

It said that the trains will operate on the Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan) and Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel), with specific departure and arrival times as listed below.

Schedule for Special Suburban Trains:

1. Tuesday-Wednesday Night (November 19-20, 2024)

Main Line (Down):

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:30 hrs.

Main Line (UP):

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 03:00 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:20 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):

Panel – CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 03:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 04:20 hrs.

2. Wednesday-Thursday Night (November 20-21, 2024)

Main Line (Down):

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 01:10 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 02:40 hrs.

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs CSMT at 02:30 hrs, arrives Kalyan at 04:00 hrs.

Main Line (Up):

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:30 hrs.

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs Kalyan at 02:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:30 hrs.

Harbour Line (Down):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 01:40 hrs, arrives Panvel at 03:00 hrs.

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs CSMT at 02:50 hrs, arrives Panvel at 04:10 hrs.

Harbour Line (Up):

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 01:00 hrs, arrives CSMT at 02:20 hrs.

CSMT- Panvel Special: Departs Panvel at 02:30 hrs, arrives CSMT at 03:50 hrs.

"All special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel, as per the schedules listed above. These special services are expected to enhance connectivity and ensure the smooth transit of election participants. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these additional services for their travel needs on these nights," the Central Railway said.