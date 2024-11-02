Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'

Updated on: 02 November,2024 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gopal Shetty rebelled against his party and announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from Borivali seat in north Mumbai after BJP's denial of a ticket to him

Gopal Shetty with BJP leaders. Pic/Vinod Tawde/X

Former MP and independent candidate from Borivali, Gopal Shetty on Saturday met BJP leaders and has said that 'he will never leave the party'.


Gopal Shetty rebelled against his party and announced that he would contest as an independent candidate for the Borivali seat in north Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, following BJP's denial of a ticket to him.


The BJP has announced Sanjay Upadhyay as its candidate from Borivali.


"I will never leave BJP. Gopalji Shetty has given this testimony after meeting Devendraji Fadnavis and Shivprakashji that he will not do anything that will harm the party," BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said on X.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the rebels are also their people and exuded confidence that the party will be successful in making everyone understand.

"They (rebels) are also our own people, it is our duty to make them understand, sometimes there is a lot of anger but they have formed their mindset in the larger interest of the party, I am confident that we will be successful in making everyone understand," Devendra Fadnavis said, according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will again witness a family battle as NCP leader Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. He is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar.

Earlier, Baramati witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

Maharashtra polls will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes held on November 23.

(with ANI inputs)

