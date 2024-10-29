Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra polls Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty

Maharashtra polls: Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty

Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The election officials requested them to provide over 1,000 buses on November 19 and 20 for election duty. However, the association members said that the school children may face problems

Maharashtra polls: Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty

School buses. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Maharashtra polls: Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
x
00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the school bus associations in Mumbai on Tuesday petitioned the election officials to make a decision on the provision of school buses on November 20, election day.


Election officials have requested them to provide over 1,000 buses on November 19 and 20 for election duty.


The association members said that the school children may face problems.


"It will not be practically possible for us to provide many school buses for election duty. As per an order, in Mumbai city, we need to provide more than 1,100 buses for election duty on the 19th and 20th of November. But on the 19th, school is working, so how can we give our buses? The request has been sent to all RTOs and transport offices. We can do so only if schools are closed on the 19th and 20th of November. We have appealed to the authorities to have clarity in the matter," Anil Garg, president of the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA), Maharashtra, said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK