School buses. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, the school bus associations in Mumbai on Tuesday petitioned the election officials to make a decision on the provision of school buses on November 20, election day.

"It will not be practically possible for us to provide many school buses for election duty. As per an order, in Mumbai city, we need to provide more than 1,100 buses for election duty on the 19th and 20th of November. But on the 19th, school is working, so how can we give our buses? The request has been sent to all RTOs and transport offices. We can do so only if schools are closed on the 19th and 20th of November. We have appealed to the authorities to have clarity in the matter," Anil Garg, president of the School Bus Owners’ Association (SBOA), Maharashtra, said.