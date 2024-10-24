Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly election Congress names 48 candidates in first list check whos contesting from Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress names 48 candidates in first list; check who's contesting from Mumbai

Updated on: 24 October,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While party chief Nana Patole will fight from Sakoli in Bhandara district, sitting legislator Aslam Shaikh has been retained by the Congress for the Malad constituency. The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress names 48 candidates in first list; check who's contesting from Mumbai

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly election: Congress names 48 candidates in first list; check who's contesting from Mumbai
x
00:00

After deliberations for over several days with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over seat-sharing, the Congress on Thursday, October 24, came out with its first set of 48 names for the Maharashtra Assembly election.


While party chief Nana Patole will fight from Sakoli in Bhandara district, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar got a ticket from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district.


The opposition party also fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner respectively.


In Mumbai, sitting legislator Aslam Shaikh has been retained for the Malad constituency, while former minister Mohammed Arif Naseem will fight from Chandivali. Jyoti Gaikwad — the sister of Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Member Varsha — has got a ticket from Dharavi. Mumbaidevi legislator Amin Patel also retained his ticket from the same constituency.  

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be fighting the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Karad South constituency in Satara while ex-minister Yashomati Thakur will contest from the Teosa (Amravati district) seat. 

Late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons, Dhiraj and Amit, have been given tickets from Latur Rural and Latur City, respectively. The two brothers are sitting legislators from their respective constituencies. 

Vishwajeet Kadam, the son of former Congress leader Patangrao, has retained his ticket from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli district.

See the full list of names here:

Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) also declared first list

Congress' allies: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have also announced their first set of names. The MVA allies have decided to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election on 85 seats each. The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced 65 candidates on Wednesday while NCP (SP) declared 45 names in its first list. 

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray filed their nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election. 

Sitting MLAs Sunil Raut (Vikroli), Sunil Prabhu (Dindoshi), Rutuja Latke (Andheri East), Prakash Phatephekar (Chembur), Sanjay Potnis (Kalina), Vaibhav Naik (Kudal), Bhaskar Jadhav (Guhagar), Nitin Deshmukh (Balapur), Rajan Salvi (Rajapur), Ramesh Korgaonkar (Bhandup West) have made the first list of Shiv Sena (UBT). In Mumbai, Udesh Patklar (Magathane), Anant Nar (Jogeshwari East), Samir Desai (Goregaon) and Mahesh Sawant (Mahim) are the other candidates. Former MP Rajan Vichare (Thane), Naresh Manera (Ovala Majiwada) and Dighe will lead the Thackeray Sena challenge against the rival faction.

NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar to contest against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit from Baramati. The others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit, who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news mumbai maharashtra Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK