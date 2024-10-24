While party chief Nana Patole will fight from Sakoli in Bhandara district, sitting legislator Aslam Shaikh has been retained by the Congress for the Malad constituency. The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

Representational pic

After deliberations for over several days with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over seat-sharing, the Congress on Thursday, October 24, came out with its first set of 48 names for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

While party chief Nana Patole will fight from Sakoli in Bhandara district, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar got a ticket from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district.

The opposition party also fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner respectively.

In Mumbai, sitting legislator Aslam Shaikh has been retained for the Malad constituency, while former minister Mohammed Arif Naseem will fight from Chandivali. Jyoti Gaikwad — the sister of Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha Member Varsha — has got a ticket from Dharavi. Mumbaidevi legislator Amin Patel also retained his ticket from the same constituency.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be fighting the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Karad South constituency in Satara while ex-minister Yashomati Thakur will contest from the Teosa (Amravati district) seat.

Late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's sons, Dhiraj and Amit, have been given tickets from Latur Rural and Latur City, respectively. The two brothers are sitting legislators from their respective constituencies.

Vishwajeet Kadam, the son of former Congress leader Patangrao, has retained his ticket from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli district.

Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) also declared first list

Congress' allies: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have also announced their first set of names. The MVA allies have decided to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election on 85 seats each. The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced 65 candidates on Wednesday while NCP (SP) declared 45 names in its first list.

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray filed their nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Sitting MLAs Sunil Raut (Vikroli), Sunil Prabhu (Dindoshi), Rutuja Latke (Andheri East), Prakash Phatephekar (Chembur), Sanjay Potnis (Kalina), Vaibhav Naik (Kudal), Bhaskar Jadhav (Guhagar), Nitin Deshmukh (Balapur), Rajan Salvi (Rajapur), Ramesh Korgaonkar (Bhandup West) have made the first list of Shiv Sena (UBT). In Mumbai, Udesh Patklar (Magathane), Anant Nar (Jogeshwari East), Samir Desai (Goregaon) and Mahesh Sawant (Mahim) are the other candidates. Former MP Rajan Vichare (Thane), Naresh Manera (Ovala Majiwada) and Dighe will lead the Thackeray Sena challenge against the rival faction.

NCP (SP) has fielded Yugendra Pawar to contest against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit from Baramati. The others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit, who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).