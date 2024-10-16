CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar released the Mahayuti government 'report card' ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election during their joint press conference in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Centre) along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Ajit Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, October 16. Pic/PTI

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly election, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), stating that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce a candidate for the chief ministerial position, as Eknath Shinde is the incumbent Chief Minister, news agency ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference on Wednesday, Fadnavis asserted, "The Mahayuti doesn't need to announce a CM face; our chief minister is sitting here. I challenge (Sharad) Pawar Saheb to announce their candidate for the CM post."

Fadnavis further critiqued the opposition, and said, "The MVA is not announcing a CM face because they don’t believe their candidate can win after the elections.

"The alliance whose home minister went to jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 100 crore, who planted bombs outside a businessman's house, and who detained journalists, is now telling us about law and order. Nirbhaya Squad vehicles were used to escort their leaders while they were in power. Those who were most negligent about women's safety should not lecture us on how to protect our women," Fadnavis slammed the previous MVA government.

"We have announced all the schemes, made financial provisions, and not only that, we will also introduce new schemes and benefits for everyone in our manifesto," he added.

"I assure you that all schemes and promises made by us will have full financial backing, and no scheme will lack support from our side. Initially, when we announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the opposition claimed that money wouldn't be deposited in the accounts. However, so far, at least four to five instalments have been deposited into the accounts of more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries in our state," he said.

Presenting two-year report card: Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde also spoke at the press conference, stating, "Our two years of work and performance represent the face of our alliance. MVA should announce their candidate as the leader of the opposition."

Shinde further remarked, "We are presenting our performance card for the past two years. It’s no small feat to present such a detailed report card after two years in government; it requires substantial performance."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, unveiled the 'Mahayuti' government report card during their joint press conference in Mumbai. RPI(A) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was also present, ANI reported.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 20 November, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday, 15 October. This has prompted political parties to gear up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray sidestepped questions regarding the MVA's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls. He stated that the MVA would announce its candidate only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same, ANI reported.

"Let the Mahayuti announce their CM face first, then we will inform you who our CM face is. As the ruling government, the Mahayuti should declare their candidate first," Thackeray said during a press briefing in Mumbai on 13 October.

Maharashtra Assembly election on November 20

Last month, Pawar commented that there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the elections, asserting that the coalition would contest under a collective leadership.

"There is no obstacle in not announcing the CM's face. We don’t need to think about it now. The leader should be decided based on the numbers. There’s no need to make any arrangements before the elections," Pawar stated.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Assembly election. According to the election panel, polling will take place in a single phase on 20 November, with results declared on 23 November. Key dates include the notification on 22 October, the last date for nominations on 29 October, scrutiny on 30 October, and the last date for withdrawal on 4 November.

Shinde expressed strong confidence in the Mahayuti alliance’s success in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, stating that the outcomes of welfare schemes would be reflected in the poll results.

Addressing the opposition’s concerns regarding the Election Commission and the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Shinde remarked, "When the opposition wins, they praise the EVMs, the Election Commission, and the courts. But when the results aren’t in their favour, they criticise the EVMs. The people of Maharashtra recognise that the opposition is being hypocritical in claiming the EVMs and the Election Commission are flawed. We approach elections with confidence, energy, and a focus on development."

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Congress and the unified Shiv Sena won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the MVA coalition. This time, however, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress have allied to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance.

In the Lok Sabha elections held this year, MVA won 30 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the ruling alliance secured 17. One seat went to an Independent candidate.

(With ANI inputs)