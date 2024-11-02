The three persons told the investigators that the jewellery was meant to be delivered in different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon districts

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Diamonds and jewellery worth Rs 24 crore seized from car in Ahilyanagar x 00:00

The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission has seized diamonds, gold and silver jewellery costing around Rs 24 crore near a toll booth in Ahilyanagar district of poll-bound Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seizure was made on Thursday morning near the Supa toll plaza, he said.

SSTs have been deployed across Maharashtra in view of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

"The consignment of diamonds, gold and silver jewellery was recovered from a vehicle in which three persons were travelling. The trio had begun their journey from Zaveri Bazar in south Mumbai," Supa police station's inspector Arun Avhad said, reported PTI.

The SST team asked them to show the receipt. They did show some receipts, but the amounts mentioned on them did not tally, he said.

After this, the SST seized the jewellery and reported the matter to the Income Tax Department, the official said.

The three persons told the investigators that the jewellery was meant to be delivered in different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon districts, he said, reported PTI.

On Thursday, an SST team and police personnel seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore seized from car in Mumbai

A Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission and police have seized foreign currency notes worth Rs 10.8 crore from a car, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The car was intercepted on suspicion at Marine Drive in South Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

Currency notes of various countries including US dollars and Singapore dollars were found inside, he said.

The person who was carrying the cash in the car produced documents in the name of the Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank and claimed that the currency was being carried from the airport to the bank's office, the official said, reported PTI.

As the amount was huge, the currency notes were handed over to the Customs for further action, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)