A third of the candidates are aged above 60 years; the youngest contenders, Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai, vie for Bandra-East

Ajay Choudhari, 71; Zeeshan Siddique, 32; Varun Saradesai, 32; Tukaram Kate, 66; Suresh Patil, 64; Sada Sarvankar, 70; Ramesh Korgaonkar, 64; Prakash Phaterpekar, 65; Nawab Malik, 65; Naseem Khan, 61 Kalidas Kolambkar, 72; Dilip Lande, 63; Bala Nandgaonkar, 67; Ashok Patil, 65 and Amit Thackeray, 32

In Mumbai’s 36 Assembly constituencies, 33 per cent of key candidates from major political parties are over 60, while 40 per cent are over 50. Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Zeeshan Siddique (NCP), and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray are the youngest at 32, while BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, an 8-time MLA, is the oldest at 72. Mahim’s Sada Sarvankar is also among the seniors at 70.

Bandra East hosts the city’s youngest contest, with sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 32, running against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai, also 32.

Candidate affidavits reveal tight races in Mumbai constituencies where many candidates are over 60. In Bhandup West, sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar, 64, faces Shiv Sena’s Ashok Patil, 65. In Chembur, UBT’s Prakash Phaterpekar, 65, goes up against Shiv Sena’s Tukaram Kate, 66. In Chandivli, Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande, 63, is challenging Congress’s Naseem Khan, 61.

Sewri sees a contest between sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari, 71, and MNS’s Bala Nandgaonkar, 67.

In Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, three candidates over 60 are competing: Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi, 69, Suresh Patil from Shinde's Shiv Sena, 64, and NCP’s Nawab Malik, 65.

BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, an 8-time MLA, is the oldest candidate in the city at 72, contesting from Wadala. In Mahim, sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar faces one of the youngest candidates, Amit Thackeray. Across 36 constituencies, 75 candidates are vying for seats (excluding independents and considering strong candidates). Among them, 25 are over 60, including three over 70, while 30 are over 50.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has the most candidates over 60, with seven. The BJP and UBT each have six. The MNS, Samajwadi Party, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) have one each, while Congress has three.

36

No. of Assembly seats in Mumbai