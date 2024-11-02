Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Grey power battles youth surge

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Grey power battles youth surge

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

A third of the candidates are aged above 60 years; the youngest contenders, Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai, vie for Bandra-East

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Grey power battles youth surge

Ajay Choudhari, 71; Zeeshan Siddique, 32; Varun Saradesai, 32; Tukaram Kate, 66; Suresh Patil, 64; Sada Sarvankar, 70; Ramesh Korgaonkar, 64; Prakash Phaterpekar, 65; Nawab Malik, 65; Naseem Khan, 61 Kalidas Kolambkar, 72; Dilip Lande, 63; Bala Nandgaonkar, 67; Ashok Patil, 65 and Amit Thackeray, 32

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Grey power battles youth surge
x
00:00

In Mumbai’s 36 Assembly constituencies, 33 per cent of key candidates from major political parties are over 60, while 40 per cent are over 50. Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena-UBT), Zeeshan Siddique (NCP), and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray are the youngest at 32, while BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, an 8-time MLA, is the oldest at 72. Mahim’s Sada Sarvankar is also among the seniors at 70.


Bandra East hosts the city’s youngest contest, with sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 32, running against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai, also 32.


Candidate affidavits reveal tight races in Mumbai constituencies where many candidates are over 60. In Bhandup West, sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar, 64, faces Shiv Sena’s Ashok Patil, 65. In Chembur, UBT’s Prakash Phaterpekar, 65, goes up against Shiv Sena’s Tukaram Kate, 66. In Chandivli, Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande, 63, is challenging Congress’s Naseem Khan, 61.


Sewri sees a contest between sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari, 71, and MNS’s Bala Nandgaonkar, 67.

In Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, three candidates over 60 are competing: Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi, 69, Suresh Patil from Shinde's Shiv Sena, 64, and NCP’s Nawab Malik, 65.

BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar, an 8-time MLA, is the oldest candidate in the city at 72, contesting from Wadala. In Mahim, sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar faces one of the youngest candidates, Amit Thackeray. Across 36 constituencies, 75 candidates are vying for seats (excluding independents and considering strong candidates). Among them, 25 are over 60, including three over 70, while 30 are over 50.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has the most candidates over 60, with seven. The BJP and UBT each have six. The MNS, Samajwadi Party, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) have one each, while Congress has three.

36
No. of Assembly seats in Mumbai

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party congress maharashtra navnirman sena mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK