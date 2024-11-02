Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

No breakthrough for Mahayuti, as Shiv Sena candidate refuses to withdraw and provide smooth passage for MNS’s Amit Thackeray

Amit Thackeray and Sada Sarvankar

Key Highlights

  1. There was no breakthrough for the Mahayuti in the Mahim constituency
  2. Sena’s sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar refused to pull out
  3. Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated BJP’s support for Amit Thackeray

There was no breakthrough for the Mahayuti in the Mahim constituency where the Bharatiya Janata Party wants its ally Shiv Sena to withdraw its candidate to facilitate an easy win for Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. Sena’s sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar refused to pull out, saying he would contest the polls at any cost.

