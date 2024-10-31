The BJP has declared support to Amit Thackeray, who is pitted against Sarvankar and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant from the Mahim seat for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sadanand Sarvankar, who is seeking a re-election from Mumbai's Mahim Assembly seat, stated on Thursday that he will not withdraw from the race, despite his party ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), showing support for his rival, Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. "There is no question of my withdrawing from the race," Sarvankar told PTI.

Sources within the Shiv Sena, a key member of the ruling Mahayuti bloc alongside the BJP, indicated that the party favours backing Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, but not at the expense of Sarvankar. Although MNS is not part of the Mahayuti alliance, Raj's party supported the ruling coalition in Maharashtra during this year's Lok Sabha elections.

According to PTI, the sources said that all 39 MLAs who supported Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray — then-leader of the united Shiv Sena — have either been re-nominated or have had their relatives given tickets for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, to be held on November 20. Sarvankar, the sitting MLA for Mahim, was among those 39 legislators who backed Shinde during the June 2022 rebellion.

Three Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MP) who sided with Shinde but were denied tickets — Bhavana Gawali, Krupal Tumane, and Hemant Patil — have been appointed as Members of Legislative Council (MLC). The Shiv Sena has not put forward a candidate in Mumbai's Shivadi seat, resulting in a direct contest between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Ajay Chaudhari and MNS nominee Bala Nandgaonkar, which indirectly benefits the latter, stated PTI, quoting the sources.

BJP has publicly declared its support for Thackeray, who is contesting against Sarvankar and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant. The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is November 4.

When asked about Sarvankar's stand, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that he could not comment on whether the MLA would withdraw, as it was an internal matter for the Shiv Sena.

Sada Sarvankar urged Raj Thackeray not to do 'injustice'

In a post on X, Sarvankar expressed his dedication, saying he has been a Shiv Sena worker for 40 years and has become an MLA three times through sheer hard work in his constituency. He asserted, "Had the Shiv Sena chief the late Bal Thackeray been alive today, he would not have asked me to leave the prestigious seat for his relatives."

Sarvankar further urged Raj not to do "injustice" to a worker like him and to allow him to contest from the seat for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Amid this conflict, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut remarked that Raj is praising the ruling BJP because he is concerned about his son's electoral prospects.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly is scheduled for November 20, with results to be announced three days later.

Mumbai comprises 36 assembly segments.

(With PTI inputs)