Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Sada Sarvankar (second from right) and office-bearers at Dr Antonio Da Silva High School in Dadar on October 29

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar travelled via motorcycle to file his nomination papers on Tuesday. Those close to the Shinde Sena leader said had learnt that a rally planned as a show of strength would be met with obstacles to ensure he didn’t reach the election office to file his papers before the 3 pm deadline. As MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray is contesting the Assembly election from the Mahim constituency, some leaders from the BJP appealed to the Shiv Sena to withdraw its claim on the constituency. Sarvankar, however, decided to enter the fray, claiming his leader Chief Minster Eknath Shinde had asked him to win the election.

A Shiv Sena office-bearer in Mahim said, “We came to know on Monday that if Sarvankar accompanied the rally while filing his nomination form, there was a possibility he would be hindered. There are many one-way routes in Dadar where the roads are narrow. So, it is easy for anyone to create traffic congestion in the area. Hence, we decided that Sarvankar, a few Shiv Sainiks and leaders of allied parties, including BJP, would go by bike directly from the Siddhivinayak Temple to Dr Antonio Da Silva High School and the rally would begin after his nomination was filed,” he added.

Sarvankar said, “I went via bike to avoid traffic. Dadar’s roads are narrow. If I went along with rally participants, there was a possibility of traffic congestion. I travelled by bike to avoid traffic and for no other reason.” BJP leader Ashish Shelar had appealed to the Mahayuti top brass not to field a candidate against Amit Thackeray. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar also expressed similar feelings. Apart from Amit Thackeray and Sarvankar, Mahesh Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is also contesting the Mahim constituency.

Talking to the media on Wednesday evening, Sarvankar appealed to Raj Thackeray to support party workers like himself. “I have been working for the Shiv Sena for the past 40 years. I was elected Mahim’s MLA thrice. The late Balasaheb Thackeray gave opportunities to party workers like me. A lot of his relatives live in Dadar, but he never asked me to give up a seat for any of them. He was a leader who cherished the spirit of activists. Look at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, even though his son was a three-time MP, he did not make his son a minister in the Union government, but gave that opportunity to a loyal Shiv Sainik,” he said.