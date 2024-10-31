Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut as MNS candidate from Mahim in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 which will be held on November 20

File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, October 31, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray is praising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he is worried about his son Amit.

Amit is making his electoral debut as MNS candidate from Mahim in Mumbai in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 which will be held on November 20.

On Wednesday, Raj Thackeray said MNS and BJP would come together after the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, and the next chief minister will be from BJP.

"One can understand the frame of mind of a person whose son is contesting an election. Someone who once said the BJP should be driven out of Maharashtra and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi should not be allowed to enter the state is now singing praises of BJP," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

"Raj Thackeray knows that Maharashtra will have the chief minister from the (Opposition's) Maha Vikas Aghadi," Raut added.

Notably, Thackeray had campaigned against BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he changed his stand.

While BJP has declared support to Amit, the contest is triangular, involving Sadanand Sarvankar from BJP's ally Shiv Sena and opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Sarvankar has said he will stay in the fray. The last day for withdrawal of nomination is November 4.

