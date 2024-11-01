BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar also criticised Sanjay Raut, claiming that he has never contested elections and is unable to rally even 500-1000 supporters for a campaign

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar criticised Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, asserting that Maharashtra recognizes their limitations. He challenged Uddhav Thackeray to contest the election in his own capacity, stating his poor leadership and performance.

"Maharashtra knows what Raj Thackeray is and isn't. Similarly, it knows Sanjay Raut's limitations. Let Sanjay Raut show his strength by organizing a rally on his own... leave even Sanjay Raut let Uddhav Thackeray show his strength and contest the election and make government in his capacity. Let him contest elections independently and form his government. Except for 2014, Shiv Sena hasn't won any elections under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership," Ashish Shelar told ANI.

He also criticised Sanjay Raut, claiming that he has never contested elections and is unable to rally even 500-1000 supporters for a campaign.

"Those who rely on others' strength and speak on their behalf shouldn't criticize others. Raj Thackeray formed his party without splitting Shiv Sena, building his team. Sanjay Raut, who has never contested elections and can't gather 500-1000 people to listen to him, is now criticizing Raj Thackeray...this is spitting on the sun." he told ANI.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut on MNS chief Raj Thackeray, said, "His son is contesting the elections so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra, but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future...But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA and Raj Thackeray very well knows this....," reported ANI.

Commenting on Sanjay Raut's remarks that there will be a Chief Minister of MVA BJP chief Ashish Shelar says, "Ask them (MVA) who among them would be (the CM). MVA is not even going to come (to power). Ask them and they will fight each other. I think when their ground has slipped beneath their feet, the base is going down, people are switching and voters are abandoning them, they are making statements to gain confidence...," reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)