BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP all stake claims as Geeta Jain eyes re-election

Geeta Jain. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Mahayuti trio battle for Mira-Bhayandar seat x 00:00

All three political parties in the Mahayuti alliance took nomination forms for the Mira-Bhayandar Assembly seat on Tuesday, the first day of form distribution. The seat has not yet been allocated to any party, and all three have staked their claim by taking forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, a total of 38 nomination forms were distributed for the Mira-Bhayandar Assembly seat. “Of these, four were taken by BJP, three by Shiv Sena, and one by NCP, while nine were distributed to independent candidates,” said an Election Commission official. No party from Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi has taken any forms yet.

Geeta Jain won the seat in 2019 as an Independent after failing to secure a BJP ticket, defeating BJP’s Narendra Mehta by 15,526 votes. After her victory, she supported the MVA government and later joined Shinde’s Shiv Sena after the previous government collapsed in 2022.

The BJP announced its first list of 99 candidates on Sunday, October 20, but no candidate was mentioned for the Mira-Bhayandar seat. Shiv Sena and NCP have yet to declare any candidates in Maharashtra. Narendra Mehta, who won the seat in 2014, is interested in contesting it again for BJP and is hopeful his name will be announced soon, according to a close associate.

Geeta Jain is also interested in running again and has already begun her campaign. “She proved herself by winning as an Independent. The BJP has committed the seat to her, but if it goes to Sena, she may contest under their banner,” said a senior associate of Jain.