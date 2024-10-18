In the meeting, there was a strong push for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position, a move that signals the party's strategy as it prepares for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Shiv Sena pitches Eknath Shinde for CM post ahead of polls x 00:00

Following the recent announcement of the dates for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena held a meeting with its office bearers on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meeting, there was a strong push for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position, a move that signals the party's strategy as it prepares for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena party leaders chanted slogans in support of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, collectively asserting that the saffron flag should continue to wave proudly.

The meeting was convened by Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrikant Shinde. Senior Shiv Sena leaders Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, Manisha Kayande, Rahul Shewale and other leaders were present for the meeting, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena leader and MLA Dilip Lande praised Chief Minister Shinde and said, "Nath ke Nath, Eknath Shinde hai," reported ANI.

"Eknath Shinde is a people's person, who the tears of the public, he is a supreme being who always comes forward to help us and others," said Lande, reported ANI.

Prakash Surve took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and said, "Everybody knows who is the real traitor. I organized a marathon in the national park earlier, and we got tired of waiting but these people Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray never picked up our calls. These people are not helpful, they are just pretenders, they should be really ousted," reported ANI.

Shiv Sena MP and Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde called on party workers to take the message of the Sena to all quarters.

"It's just a question of working for one month, we want a Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra. We just need to go to the people and make them aware of the government schemes. Today the environment in the state is very good. No matter how much the opposition may abuse him, the people have a great love for Eknath Shinde. Those who were born with a silver spoon in their mouth will not know the problems of the people. Ours is a government that gives and does not take," he said, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said the alliance is contesting the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

"There is no fixed formula. The candidate who can win will be declared... Shiv Sena has had a stronghold in Mumbai, hence it should get more seats in Mumbai. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde." she said, reported ANI.

As the ruling Mahayuti alliance gears up for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 next month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emerged as an influential political figure who seeks to balance tradition with modernity, effectively handle a crisis and deliver on promises.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister in June 2022 following a split in Shiv Sena and has steered the coalition government through many challenges. Starting his career as a rickshaw driver, Shinde's rise to the highest office in Maharashtra is a true underdog story.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20, The results of the Elections will be on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)