Shewale emphasised that the government's recent decisions, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes, aim to benefit women, senior citizens, and the youth

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale. Pic/Kirti Surve

Listen to this article Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale hails state govt's Mumbai toll waiver decision x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, along with other party members and locals, celebrated the Maharashtra government's decision to provide full toll exemption for all light motor vehicles (LMVs) entering Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of the Mumbai toll waiver was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Shewale praised the decision of the Mumbai toll waiver, calling it a major relief for the public. He said, "One after the other master strokes are being given by CM Eknath Shinde ahead of the elections. But all this is being done to give people facilities, and relief, and to give women respect...Today's decision is important and historic. It will save people's time, money, and fuel," reported ANI.

Shewale emphasised that the government's recent decisions, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes, aim to benefit women, senior citizens, and the youth. He explained, "Before the elections, the Chief Minister is making announcements one after another, but all of these decisions are aimed at providing convenience to people, offering relief, and respecting women's empowerment," reported ANI.

The toll exemption applies to key areas like Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Mira Road, and Dahisar, where residents have long demanded toll removal. Shewale added, "Now, the middle-income group will get a major relief, saving five to ten thousand rupees, which they can now spend on their families," reported ANI.

The decision of the Mumbai toll waiver is expected to save significant time, money, and fuel for commuters. The Maharashtra government on Monday announced that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the "historic decision" is a masterstroke that will save time and help in reducing pollution and traffic.

"At the Mumbai entry point, there used to be a traffic jam at the toll plaza. This was the demand of the people for the last several years. I am also happy that today, during my tenure as CM, lakhs of light motor vehicles have been exempted from tolls. This will save their time, pollution will be reduced and there will be no traffic. This is a big historic decision; this is a masterstroke," Shinde said while talking to media persons, reported ANI.

Giving details about the decision, Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse told reporters that light vehicles will be exempted from tolls after midnight today.

"At the time of entry into Mumbai, there were 5 toll plazas, including Dahisar toll, Anand Nagar toll, Vashi, Airoli and Mulund. Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were charged at these tolls, this was in effect till 2026. About 3.5 lakh vehicles used to travel up and down. About 70 thousand of them were heavy vehicles and 2.80 lakh were light vehicles. Today, the government has decided to exempt light vehicles from tolls after midnight...The time that people used to spend in queues will be saved. The government was discussing it for many months and today this revolutionary decision has been taken," Bhuse said, reported ANI.

With Assembly elections just around the corner, the Mahayuti Alliance government is clearing proposals at lightning speed. Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet increased the salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores. The cabinet has also decided to rename Maharashtra State Skill Development University. It is now renamed after Ratan Tata as the "Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill Development University.

Also, the state cabinet led by CM Shinde passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai, in recognition of his achievements.

(With inputs from ANI)