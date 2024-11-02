Sixty-five are among the many who had approached courts seeking exemption from election duty; relief will apply to 50 who missed training session and 15 who attended

Thadomal Shahani Engineering College in Bandra West. File pic

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday exempted 65 teachers from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra West, from participating in election duty for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly poll. The decision came in response to a petition filed by the college teaching staff, who argued that such tasks would interfere with the college’s examination schedule set for November 11 to November 25.

The teachers voiced concerns that juggling election duties alongside critical academic responsibilities would disrupt the institution’s operational schedule.

A total of 189 teachers had sought relief from election duties, highlighting a longstanding contention around the assignment of teachers from unaided educational institutions to non-teaching roles, specifically election duty. After deliberation, the high court granted exemptions specifically to those teachers who missed the first training session. The court further directed that no punitive actions would be taken against the teachers for their absence from this training.

Rajendra Kshirsagar, Mumbai suburban collector and district chief election officer

During the hearing, the government counsel explained that of the 189 teachers summoned, 139 had attended the first training session. The court decreed that the remaining 50 teachers, who missed this session, would not be obligated to attend further training or perform election duties.

Additionally, 15 teachers who had participated in the training were also exempted, thereby ensuring that 65 teachers in total would be available to focus on the upcoming college exams.

ActivistSpeak

An educational activist on the condition of anonymity said, “In a directive aimed at minimising disruption, the court arranged for the remaining staff to complete their second training on November 10, 2024, a Sunday.

This decision ensures the academic calendar remains uninterrupted, a priority the court emphasised by accepting assurances from the government that no coercive measures would be enforced against teachers absent from the initial session.”

‘No one is being targeted’

While the high court’s intervention addressed the petitioners’ concerns about balancing election duties with academic responsibilities. However, Mumbai Suburban Collector and District Chief Election Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar, a key respondent in the case, addressed the issue directly, explaining the necessity of teacher participation in the democratic process while also showing sensitivity to their academic duties.

Speaking to mid-day, Kshirsagar noted, “We have no intention of disrupting the workings of schools and colleges to conduct polls. However, we need substantial manpower to ensure a smooth election day. This fuss around poll duty is unnecessary and illogical.”

Emphasising the flexibility offered to teachers, Kshirsagar added, “There are only two training days, both scheduled on days off, while poll duty itself falls on a holiday or half-day, ensuring minimal disruption. We do consider exemptions for individual teachers who present genuine reasons—such as a family wedding, their own marriage or serious health issues. We have even offered institutes with large groups of staff on election duty

the option to conduct training at their premises according to their schedule. Despite this, there’s still a perception that they are singled out or targeted, which is unfounded.”

Kshirsagar further elaborated on the extensive requirements for election staff within the Mumbai suburban area. “We have around 7,574 booths in the Mumbai Suburban district alone, necessitating at least 50,000 staff members. It’s a national duty, and their presence is required. We cannot conduct an election on our own—we need staff. We are not targeting anyone,” he reiterated.

Addressing the specific scenario with Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Kshirsagar clarified that “due to scheduled exams, we agreed on the exemption of 65 teachers to avoid disturbing the academic calendar. At the same time, school and college managements are encouraged to inform us about which staff members are needed for school or college work so we can consider exempting them. However, we cannot exempt everyone. The court understands this balance and has been supportive.”

The petitioners, the teachers of the engineering college, declined to comment, stating that the case was ongoing. The Bombay High Court has scheduled the next hearing on November 18, 2024, in the regular court, where the matter will be reviewed further.

7,574

No. of booths in Mumbai Suburban district