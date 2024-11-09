In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mihir Kotecha said the incident occurred on Friday while he was having dinner at a hotel in Mulund (West) with a few team members after the day's campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Amid preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Mihir Kotecha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Mahayuti candidate from Mulund Constituency, has written to state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), S Chockalingam, over an attempted breach of his security and a possible threat to his life by three unknown individuals. Kotecha stated that his opponents are behind the incident and has demanded the strongest action in this matter.

Stating that such acts are in violation of the code of conduct and put his life in danger, Kotecha demanded a thorough investigation against the three individuals to determine their motives.

In his letter to the CEO, which is also marked to senior police officers and the returning officer, Kotecha described an incident that occurred on Friday when he was having dinner at a hotel in Mulund (West) with a few of his team members after the day's campaign ended.

"Three suspicious individuals arrived in a white WagonR and informed my security team that I had called them and wanted to meet me. When my security team inquired, one of them mentioned his name as Nitin Bhai. However, I had not called anyone to meet me," Kotecha wrote. "I told my security team the same. I was shocked to learn how they knew my whereabouts at that time. Despite their insistence, my security team sternly denied them entry, and they left."

Kotecha, who previously contested the Lok Sabha elections from the North East Constituency, also highlighted that he had been attacked multiple times during his previous campaign. "My back office was also attacked, and more than two FIRs were filed. I strongly suspect that my opponents are once again attempting to harm, hurt, or attack me. They are following me and monitoring my movements with ill intentions," Kotecha added.

