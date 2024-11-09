Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the necessity of such remarks, asserting that the people of the state already feel 'safe' and desire increased security by ousting the BJP from power in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (Pic/X)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya voiced concerns regarding Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai, and suggested that the problem could lead to a reduction in the Hindu population to 54 per cent, reported news agency ANI.

Citing a report from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Somaiya backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek hai toh safe hai" remark.

He said, "PM Modi says 'Ek hai toh safe hai', UP CM Yogi Adityanath says 'Batenge toh katenge'. I have a report from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. According to this report, the way the number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing in Mumbai, the Hindu population in the city will be reduced to 54 per cent. That is why we (BJP) say 'Ek hai toh safe hai."

His assertions reflect the BJP's stance on immigration and demographic concerns, particularly in the context of upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Somaiya also criticised the Maharashtra Congress leadership who made remarks regarding the recognition of illegal mosques and the opposition to laws aimed at curbing 'love jihad'.

He said, "Mumbai Congress President says they will recognise all illegal mosques in Mumbai. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says they will not allow a law to be formed to curb 'love jihad' and take back all the love jihad cases. That is why voters have decided 'Ek hai toh safe hai."

He argued that the voters are motivated by the need for safety and security, which he believes the BJP can provide.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the necessity of such remarks, asserting that the people of the state already feel "safe" and desire increased security by ousting the BJP from power after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "Why has the need arisen for the PM to say things like these? 'Batenge toh katenge' did not work here and the people of Maharashtra threw it out. Now 'ek hain toh safe hain', who is he trying to unite and who is he trying to save? Are all the people of the state and country not yours? We are safe in Maharashtra and we want to be safer so we will throw BJP out."

PM Modi slams MVA coalition

Raut's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On Friday, Modi likened the MVA to a vehicle without wheels or brakes, criticising them for "misgovernance" and accusing them of "looting" the people of Maharashtra.

He said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," in Dhule, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which will be held on November 20.

He encouraged the electorate to support the Mahayuti coalition and said, "BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. I assure you that the speed of development in Maharashtra in the past two-and-a-half years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. It is only the Mahayuti that can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs."

As Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections on November 20, the political landscape remains charged. The opposition MVA coalition is vying to reclaim power against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The results of the elections are scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly elections of 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44 seats, while in 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. The current electoral dynamics suggest a critical contest ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)