Sharad Pawar. File Pic

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the people of Maharashtra want a change and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work towards giving them that alternative after the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

Pawar also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census in the country.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport ahead of his public meetings in Nagpur in connection with the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Talking about his campaigning, Pawar said, "We feel that the people of Maharashtra want a change and we need to work towards giving them confidence. And working towards that, me and all my associates are reaching out to the people across Maharashtra from today," reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, said a caste-based census will happen and that his party will also "break the wall of 50 per cent" reservation limit.

Asked about it, Pawar said, "I would tell the stand of my party, we have been demanding a caste census for last three years. Caste census should be conducted as it would bring the actual facts before the country," reported PTI.

"Prima facie, it seems the caste census would help in facilitating the decision on increasing the reservation limit. The picture will become clear after the census is completed. Besides, the reservation percentage will also have to be increased if what Rahul Gandhi is saying happens," he said.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 approaching, political campaigning is gaining momentum across the state. The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will again witness a family battle as NCP leader Ajit Pawar will face his nephew Yugendra Pawar. He is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas Pawar.

Earlier, Baramati witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With inputs from PTI)