Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment "Ek hai toh safe hai," made during a rally in Dhule, suggesting that unity under the BJP is essential for the safety of Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut questions PM Modi

Raut questioned the necessity of such remarks, asserting that the people of Maharashtra already feel "safe" and desire increased security by ousting the BJP from power.

He said, "Why has the need arisen for the PM to say things like these. 'Batenge toh katenge' did not work here and the people of Maharashtra threw it out. Now 'ek hain toh safe hain', who is he trying to unite and who is he trying to save? Are all the people of the state and country not yours? We are safe in Maharashtra and we want to be safer so we will throw BJP out," to ANI.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi attacks MVA coalition

The Prime Minister's comments were aimed at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On Friday, Modi likened the MVA to a vehicle without wheels or brakes, criticising them for "misgovernance" and accusing them of "looting" the people of Maharashtra.

He said, "MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat. Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development," in Dhule, ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections

Additionally, Modi targeted the Congress party, alleging that it seeks to create divisions among tribal communities, drawing a historical parallel to the partition of India.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi's 'Ek hai toh safe hai' remark

He remarked, "Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country. When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India. You will stay strong as long as you stay united. 'Ek hai toh safe hai.”

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and promised to continue this momentum if they were to return to power.

He encouraged the electorate to support the Mahayuti coalition and said, "BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. I assure you that the speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. It is only the Mahayuti that can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs."

As Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections on November 20, the political landscape remains charged. The opposition MVA coalition is vying to reclaim power against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The results of the elections are scheduled for November 23.

In the previous assembly elections of 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44 seats, while in 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. The current electoral dynamics suggest a critical contest ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)