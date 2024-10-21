Singh eyes Dindoshi, Kanal likely to face Potnis in Kalina

Rajhans Singh, a BJP MLC, with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (right) Rahul Kanal, Shiv Sena leader, with CM Eknath Shinde. Pics/X

Rajhans Singh, a BJP MLC, will contest as a candidate for the Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde. Sources claim Singh will run from the Dindoshi constituency, where he won the Assembly election in 2009. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena’s Rahul Kanal, a former close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, is expected to contest from the Kalina constituency against UBT candidate Sanjay Potnis, a two-time MLA.

Rajhans Singh has served as a Congress corporator for 15 years in Kurla and eight years as the BMC Opposition leader. He won the 2009 Assembly election in Dindoshi, defeating former mayor Sunil Prabhu. However, Singh lost to Prabhu who is now with the Sena (UBT), in 2014. Sources suggest Prabhu will be the UBT candidate from Dindoshi again, as he won in the 2019 election, too, while Singh is likely to run as a Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate, according to insiders.

Singh joined the BJP in 2017 and was elected as a BJP MLC in 2021. He said, “I’m not aware of this update. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is my leader. I will contest as a Shiv Sena candidate if Fadnavis wishes me to.” Potnis, known as a loyalist of the Thackeray family, will face Kanal. A Shiv Sena source said, “Kanal may get an opportunity to contest as he has worked in the constituency before.”

Election data shows that Potnis won the 2019 election by 4,931 votes against Congress candidate George Abraham, and by only 1,297 votes in 2014 against BJP’s Amarjeet Singh. Kanal expressed his willingness to run, stating, “I’m ready to contest from Kalina and have requested the party for this. I have worked in the constituency for eight years. The party will make the final decision.”