With just over a week left until the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal on Monday emphasised that asking for votes along religious lines goes against the fundamental values enshrined in the Constitution.

According to news agency PTI, Goyal criticised the Congress for its failure to deliver on pre-election promises in states where it is in power and accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of collaborating with parties that spread fear and misinformation.

"It is inappropriate to encourage voters to choose or reject a party based on religion. Such actions undermine the constitutional values we uphold," Goyal told reporters in Mumbai.

Urging the electorate to support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, which he described as dedicated to development and progress, the Union Minister reiterated that voting should be free from religious bias.

During his speech, Goyal highlighted Mahayuti's commitment to inclusive policies and urged voters to rise above religious divisions and focus on development.

He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationlist Congress Party (NCP), would see significant gains compared to the results of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

'Mahayuti has earned people's trust'

According to PTI, Goyal claimed that the alliance has earned the trust of the people through its focus on unity and inclusivity. "Our focus is to ensure that no one is left behind in our development initiatives," he said, targeting Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP for their track record in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. He accused them of making "false promises" to farmers and youth.

The Mahayuti’s goal, he added, is to build a society without divisions based on caste, religion, or other factors. "People have seen the promises made by Congress in other states. They have failed the people, including farmers and youth. In contrast, our coalition offers a clearer path forward for Maharashtra," the Union minister remarked.

In a sharp criticism of Uddhav Thackeray, Goyal said, "Thackeray has allied with parties that spread fear and misinformation among the people." He further questioned Thackeray’s leadership, asking, "Does Thackeray have any respect left for Hindutva icon VD Savarkar? Can't he at least ask Congress leaders to say something positive about Savarkar?"

The election campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 has gained momentum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda addressing rallies. According to PTI, Goyal asserted that the presence of these leaders would boost the Mahayuti’s prospects, as their message of unity and growth resonates with voters across the state.

The BJP leader urged voters to think critically about the future. "Let us cast our votes for a better Maharashtra, where progress and inclusivity take precedence over divisions. Mahayuti is about growth and harmony, where the people of Maharashtra are the top priority," he added.

In response to a question regarding Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s veiled criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Goyal expressed disappointment that someone who has dedicated his life to serving society was being criticised.

"Since childhood, Yogi Adityanath renounced materialism and entered politics to serve the people. I have seen people from various religions at Gorakhpur Mutt (of which Adityanath is the 'peethadhishwar')," Goyal pointed out.

He added, "I believe Adityanath has been in politics for many years, and I have never seen Kharge comment on someone’s clothing before. This country values the freedom to dress as one chooses. Clothing is an individual's choice, just as freedom of speech is."

Kharge had earlier said, "Many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians," in an apparent reference to Adityanath.

"On one hand, you wear ‘gerua’ (saffron) clothes, and on the other hand, you say ‘batoge to katoge’. I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes, or if you are a sanyasi, wear ‘gerua’ clothes, but then get out of politics," Kharge had remarked during a poll rally.

(With PTI inputs)