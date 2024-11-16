The BJP leader was in Thane, the home turf of Shiv Sena head and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to promote the candidates of ruling Mahayuti ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday described the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as a "black period" for Maharashtra, alleging that it was marked by widespread corruption and inefficiency.

According to news agency PTI, Shekhawat, who was in Thane — the home turf of Shiv Sena leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — was campaigning for the candidates of the ruling Mahayuti alliance ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the MVA government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, of stalling critical development projects, which, he claimed, left Maharashtra grappling with long-term consequences. "The way the MVA was formed by breaking and forging alliances insulted the people's mandate of 2019," Shekhawat said, referring to the collapse of the alliance between the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena after the 2019 assembly polls. Following the split, the Shiv Sena joined forces with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the MVA government, but it collapsed in 2022 when Shinde rebelled and aligned with BJP. The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar now continues to be a part of MVA.

According to PTI, Shekhawat further claimed that key infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Metro were delayed under MVA rule, and the state suffered financial mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also pointed to the arrest of the then Home Minister as an example of the opposition bloc’s mismanagement. "Constitutional norms were defied, unemployment surged to 33 per cent in urban areas, and corruption was rampant," he alleged.

The BJP leader also took aim at the Congress, accusing the party of failing to deliver on its promises in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. He criticised Congress for its proposal to offer Rs 3,000 per month to women as part of their electoral agenda, calling it an "election gimmick." Under the state's "Ladki Bahin" programme, women currently receive Rs 1,500 per month.

While campaigning for candidates of Mahayuti — BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), and NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections — Shekhawat emphasised his party's achievements and claimed 27 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and India has been transformed into one of the world's most robust economies. "Maharashtra, too, has witnessed significant progress under BJP rule," he said, citing an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to develop Thane into a smart city.

According to PTI, Shekhawat also pointed to the BJP-led government's major national initiatives, such as the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as evidence of the party’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. "We do what we say," he said. "This election is about choosing between false assurances and proven governance."

Finally, he highlighted the potential for tourism and infrastructure development in Maharashtra, asserting that the BJP was committed to transforming the state into a hub of growth and prosperity.

(With PTI inputs)