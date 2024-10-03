Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP’s Team North to pitch camp in Mumbai

Unlike earlier, this time, MLAs, MPs, district heads from Bihar, UP have been told to reach out to migrant voters in grassroots campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior BJP leaders in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The BJP is gearing up to strengthen its voter base in Mumbai ahead of the Assembly elections, with a focus on North Indian voters who form a significant portion of the electorate. After Navratri, a team of MLAs, MPs, and district heads from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will arrive in Mumbai to lead the campaign. These leaders are tasked with rallying the party’s loyal North Indian supporters and attracting new voters in key constituencies. The campaign aims to build on the growing support the BJP has garnered from North Indian voters since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.