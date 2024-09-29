A Congress leader said the party cannot demand the Worli and Sewri seats as they are Sena UBT strongholds, and it is difficult to win in Malabar Hill, which is a BJP bastion.

Mumbai Congress has decided to take up Byculla and Versova assembly constituency issue before the party high command in Delhi if the seat-sharing talks do not work out in their favour. MVA allies Shiv Sena UBT and Congress have both staked claim on these two seats. A Congress leader said the party cannot demand the Worli and Sewri seats as they are Sena UBT strongholds, and it is difficult to win in Malabar Hill, which is a BJP bastion.

“In South Mumbai, if we can’t get Byculla, Congress will be limited to only two constituencies—Mumbadevi and Colaba,” the leader explained, adding, “In the Versova constituency, 20 applicants within Congress, including former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, have shown interest in contesting the election.” “It is difficult to say whether we will need to approach Delhi high command for these constituencies,” said Congress spokesperson Nazimuddin Rayeen.