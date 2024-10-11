Breaking News
Updated on: 11 October,2024 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The ruling alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. The Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held next month

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said the ruling alliance will finalise seat sharing for the assembly polls in the next three days.


The ruling alliance Mahayuti comprises BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).


The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.


"We will discuss the seats and then the [BJP] central parliamentary board will meet on Sunday, October 13. Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next three days," Bawankule told reporters.

After the meeting of the BJP parliamentary board, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Pawar will announce the seats which they will contest, reported news agency PTI.

BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time, Bawankule added. 

maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls BJP shiv sena nationalist congress party

