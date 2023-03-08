Maha: Attempt to murder case filed against NCP lawmaker, wife for allegedly assaulting businessman in Beed district

A businessman named Ashok Shejul was allegedly beaten up by 5-6 unidentified people in Majalgaon city on Tuesday. Solanke represents the Majalgaon constituency

Prakash Solanke/Facebook

An attempt-to-murder case has been registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Prakash Solanke, his wife and others after a group of unidentified people attacked a businessman in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

A businessman named Ashok Shejul was allegedly beaten up by 5-6 unidentified people in Majalgaon city on Tuesday. Solanke represents the Majalgaon constituency.

In his complaint, Shejul said the attackers came on bikes and hit him with pipes.

The attackers told Shejul that he should be killed because he keeps complaining about "Prakashdada's" (MLA Solanke) organisation, the official said citing the complaint.

On the businessman's complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), against the MLA, his wife, a man and 5-6 unidentified persons, the official said.

The complainant is being treated at a private hospital in Aurangabad, he said.

