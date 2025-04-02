Under the system, residents can register civic complaints by scanning a QR code provided by Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation with their smartphones without visiting the corporation offices and track the status of their submissions, the officials said

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra has introduced a quick response (QR) code-based smart grievance redressal system for citizens, the officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The initiative aims to provide citizens with a seamless mechanism to register complaints from the comfort of their homes and track the progress of their grievances in real-time, an official release said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

Under the system, residents can register civic complaints by scanning a QR code provided by Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation with their smartphones without visiting the corporation offices and track the status of their submissions, the officials said.

The new system aligns with the promise made by the administrator and commissioner of BNCMC Anmol Sagar while presenting the budget for the year 2025-26.

He had assured citizens that the municipal administration would focus on a more transparent and dynamic approach. In continuation of this commitment, the QR code-based grievance redressal system has been launched under the 'Sukar Jeevanman' initiative as part of the 100-day action plan programme.

Key features of the smart grievance redressal system are ease of complaint registration, user-friendly platform, one-time registration, systematic tracking and escalation and accountability measures, the release said, according to the PTI.

"The launch of the system marks a significant advancement in the way municipal grievances are handled in Bhiwandi. By leveraging digital technology, the BNCMC aims to eliminate bureaucratic delays, reduce citizen inconvenience, and ensure a more responsive governance framework," it said, the PTI reported.

Thane civic body collects Rs 810 crore in property tax

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected Rs 810 crore in property tax, achieving 95 per cent of its target, the civic officials said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The property tax collection has increased by Rs 108 crore from Rs 702 crore the civic body collected in 2023-24, the official said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed gratitude to taxpayers and credited the efficient digital payment options and planned tax collection efforts, according to the PTI.

The Thane civic body had set a target of collecting Rs 850 crore in property tax and achieved 95 per cent of taxes.

The property tax payments were made available via online links, direct debit, credit/debit cards, cheques, and ATMs, and the civic body had set up 21 collection centres, including special mobile van camps in housing societies, as per the PTI.

Public appeals through SMS reminders, auto-rickshaw campaigns, and social media also helped in the process, the official said, adding that warrants, property seizures, and service interruptions were issued to defaulters.

The official said the Majiwada-Manpada administrative ward topped the list in tax collection with Rs 246.14 crore.

"The efforts of the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city resulted in collecting Rs 810 crore in property tax for the fiscal 2024-25, achieving 95 per cent of its target," an official said.

