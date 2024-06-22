Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting concludes; leaders leave from Deputy CM Fadnavis's residence

Earlier on June 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group meeting at party headquarters in Delhi along with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee concluded after which the leaders left from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence on Friday. Earlier on June 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group meeting at party headquarters in Delhi along with BJP national president JP Nadda.

The meeting comes a day after Nadda appointed state election in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polls this year.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as the incharge for Maharashtra while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-incharge for the state, according to a statement issued by the party.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)