Congress' long-term plan to create rift with help of lies: Maharashtra Dy CM on claims of Atal Setu cracks

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that there is "no danger" to Atal Setu and termed the allegations as part of Congress' "long-term plan to create a rift with the help of lies."

This comes after Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday inspected the cracks spotted on the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and alleged that these cracks are the result of corruption.

"There is no crack on Atal Setu. Nor is there any danger to Atal Setu. This picture is of the approach road. But one thing is clear the Congress party has made a long-term plan to create a rift with the help of lies. Talks of constitutional amendments during elections, unlocking of EVMs through phone after elections and now such lies. Only the people of the country will defeat this 'Darar' plan and the corrupt behaviour of Congress," Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) clarified that minor cracks were found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Ulwe, which is not a part of the bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge.

MMRDA said that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge.

MMRDA also labelled the news as 'rumours' and urged the citizens not to believe them.

According to MMRDA, these minor cracks were already noticed at three places on Ramp No 5, from Ulwe towards Mumbai, on Thursday during an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance Team of the Project and require immediate repair. Strabag, the contractor of Package 4 of the Atal Setu project, has started the repair work in the said area and the work will be completed within 24 hours without any disruption to the traffic on the bridge.

The official statement reads, "It has been noticed that there is no crack in the main part of Atal Setu Bridge but rumours are being spread in various media about it. Please don't believe the rumours. Minor cracks have been found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu. The said footpath is not a part of the main bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge. It is also very important to note that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge."

"During the inspection on 20th June 2024 by the Operation and Maintenance Team of the project, minor cracks were noticed at three places on Ramp No. 5 asphalt from Ulwe towards Mumbai which require immediate repair. M/s Strabag, the contractor of Package 4 of the Atal Setu project, has started the repair work in the said area and the work will be completed within 24 hours without any disruption to the traffic on the bridge."

In a social media post to X, MMRDA wrote, "There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, in Maharashtra on January 12, 2024.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

Atal Setu is also the longest sea bridge in the country.

Atal Setu provides faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduces travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.

The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016.

Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

It is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land.

