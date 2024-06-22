Mumbai: Cracks on Atal Setu approach road spark controversy

Cong chief slams govt over safety, MMRDA calls it minor

Repair work is carried out on the approach road of Atal Setu bridge

Longitudinal cracks developed in the approach road of the Atal Setu or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link at the Navi Mumbai end near Ulwe sparked controversy with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole visiting the site and calling it worrisome and dangerous. The MMRDA, however, said that the cracks were minor ones and would be fixed in a day without affecting traffic movement. The 21.8-kilometre-long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) named Atal Setu constructed at a cost exceeding R17,840 crore, is India's longest sea bridge and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.



Congress leader Nana Patole inspects the crack that appeared on the approach road. Pic/PTI

“It is extremely worrisome that the Atal Setu bridge, which was inaugurated by PM Modi just three months ago, has cracked up. A large number of cracks have appeared on the road, and I visited it today (Friday). The cracks have created an atmosphere of panic among the travellers. While the incident of the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in Bihar is fresh, many questions are being raised about the government's work quality as this shocking incident has come to light here as well. I inspected the bridge with my colleagues to expose the corrupt practices of the government. The matter is very serious, and we demand that the high court should take immediate notice and investigate the matter,” Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.

The MMRDA refuted the allegations and termed them as minor cracks. “There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai. During an inspection by the operation and maintenance team on June 20, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai). These cracks are minor and located along the edge of the road,” a spokesperson said.

“It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defects. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement. The contractor has already commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours. This work is being carried out without causing any disruption to traffic,” the spokesperson added.