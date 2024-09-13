Workers and leaders of Maharashtra BJP on Friday held statewide protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation during his visit to the US

BJP Maharashtra President Chandrashekhar Bawankule leads the party's protest in Akola on Friday. Pic/X

Maharashtra BJP stages protest against Rahul Gandhi over quota remarks; Congress calls agitation 'drama'

The workers and leaders of Maharashtra BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on Friday held statewide protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation during his visit to the United States, news agency PTI reported.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it was necessary to stage a protest to inform people about Gandhi's "mentality" against reservation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accused the saffron party of spreading fake news and indulging in drama over the issue.

While addressing the students of Georgetown University in Washington DC, Gandhi said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

During a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, the Leader of Opposition also alleged that democracy in India was broken for the past 10 years, but the country is now "fighting back".

In response to Gandhi's remarks on reservation at Georgetown University, BJP announced a protest across the state.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save staged a demonstration with party workers, carrying placards and raising slogans against Gandhi.

During the protest in Mumbai, BJP's Dahisar legislator Manisha Chowdhary claimed that the Congress has been opposing reservations from the days of late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Gandhi's "anti-reservation" stand is exposed, she said.

Meanwhile, Thorat said that BJP is spreading fake news. He further pointed out that Gandhi, in his remarks, never said reservations would be done away with.

"What are BJP leaders protesting for? They don't even feel the need to verify information. But people will not be swayed by their fake narrative. People know that it is the BJP that is anti-Constitution and anti-reservation," Thorat wrote in a post on X.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP is trying to mislead the country over Gandhi's remarks. He said the former Congress president has clearly said that reservation is necessary to bring equality in society and its limit should also be increased as per the need.

"Rahul Gandhi is fighting for social justice in the country, which he will take to its conclusion. We will never let BJP's intention of tampering with reservation be fulfilled," Gehlot said.

He also advised that BJP must stop "misleading" the country because the people are aware of the meaning of every word spoken by Gandhi in America.

(With PTI inputs)