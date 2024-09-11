Oppn mounts pressure on govt to book Chandrshekhar Bawankule’s son in hit-and-run case

BJP state president says his son was not driving the cars involved in the hit-and-run case

The Audi car with missing number plates. Pic/PTI

The Opposition parties have stepped up pressure on the government to register crime in a hit-and-run case against the son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The Audi car owned by Bawankule’s son Sanket had hit several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday.

An official from Sitabuldi police station on Monday said the car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble’s car and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured. Arjun Hawre, who was driving the car, was arrested by police and released on bail. Agencies quoted an official saying that the occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place and their medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection. Police said Sanket Bawankule was also questioned in the case.

Oppn raises questions

However, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) objected to the police action. Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe and Sena (UBT) leader and chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, mounted a heavy attack on the government on Tuesday, asking the police to file an FIR against the BJP leader’s son.



Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP state president (right) Atul Londhe, Congress spokesperson

“BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son, Sanket Bawankule, allegedly hit multiple vehicles in Nagpur while driving an Audi car in an intoxicated state. However, no action has been taken against him yet. Who is putting pressure on the police?” Londhe questioned.

Londhe, who is a resident of Nagpur, said that the car involved in hitting three to four people in Nagpur belonged to Sanket. “It was observed that the car’s number plates were removed after the accident, and placed inside the vehicle, indicating an attempt to hide evidence. In the Bajaj Nagar area, one person was injured during this accident, but he is unwilling to speak out. Two more people were injured, but they are also keeping silent,” he said.

According to Londhe, the accident happened at 12.36 am. “So, what was Sanket’s location between 12.30 and 1 am? Instead of arresting Sanket and taking action against him, the police administration is shielding him, and there seems to be an attempt to suppress the case under pressure,” he said in a statement.

‘Law is same for all’

Raut said it was not about Bawankule, but about the law which should be the same for all. “Why does the FIR not have the name of Bawankule’s son? The home minister should tell who owned the car and who drove it. The drivers have been changed to save the real culprit. Why was the number plate removed? They are trying to save the drunkard by destroying evidence,” Raut told a media conference on Tuesday.

Raut said that the situation would have been different if the persons involved in the hit-and-run had any link with the Opposition parties. “Their army (of workers) would have attacked us mercilessly. In this case, two people have been seriously injured and are fighting for life. The law and order in Nagpur has been destroyed. I don’t see a fair investigation happening in this case. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has no right to remain in the government,” he said, adding that the CCTV footage of Lahoree restaurant, where the accused had drinks, was not available.

‘Punish son if guilty’

Bawankule told media persons that his son should be punished if he is guilty. But he insisted that his son Sanket was not driving the car. “I have already said that strict action should be taken. The car is registered in his (Sanket’s) name. There should be action as per the law,” he said. The BJP leader denied that the victims suffered any serious injuries. “It was an unfortunate incident. By god’s grace, there were no casualties or serious injuries.” He said it was the Opposition’s duty to attack. “They will continue to attack till action (in the case) is taken,” he added.

‘Oppn politicising it’

Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police had filed an FIR and are investigating the case further. “The police have brought the facts of the case to the fore. However, the kind of politics (the Opposition is doing) is wrong. It is not right to politicise the matter keeping Bawankule in view as a target.”

(With inputs from agencies)