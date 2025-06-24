Although two of these encroachments have now been cleared, action is still pending at the remaining 13 locations. The issue was brought into sharp focus during a recent high-level meeting chaired by PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase

An excavator clears an illegal structure near a nullah in Hinjewadi IT Park. Pic/By Special Arrangement

It has become evident that the repeated flooding in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park is largely man-made. In response to the recent waterlogging incidents in the area, two individuals have voluntarily removed unauthorised constructions that were obstructing a nullah. This follows a warning issued by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which had identified 15 sites where the natural flow of water had been blocked due to encroachments.

Although two of these encroachments have now been cleared, action is still pending at the remaining 13 locations. The issue was brought into sharp focus during a recent high-level meeting chaired by PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase. The meeting was attended by public representatives, administrative officials, civic bodies, and local residents’ associations.

It was convened to develop a coordinated plan to address the severe waterlogging witnessed in Hinjewadi Phases 1, 2, and 3, as well as areas along the Metro corridor during the heavy rainfall in May. A recent PMRDA survey revealed that the primary cause of flooding was unauthorised construction on natural drainage paths and stormwater routes.

This meeting followed the release of PMRDA’s interim technical report on waterlogging along the Hinjewadi Metro Corridor. The report, which studied water accumulation between Megapolis station and Infosys — mainly in Phases 2 and 3, highlighted how elevated Metro structures and poorly designed roads led to surface water stagnation. This not only crippled traffic but also triggered widespread public outrage. The report identified 15 drainage-related concerns, nine critical waterlogging points, and included GIS maps, road cross-sections, and an agency-wise enforcement matrix.

According to PMRDA, several companies, builders, and individuals had encroached upon natural water channels, either blocking or diverting them. The blocked points include areas near Global SEZ Tech Park and Tata Consultancy Services in Bhoirwadi; the Metro station and Tech Mahindra IT Park in Maan; the Maan Devi Temple and the cremation ground; as well as plots near survey numbers 286, 281, 279, 271, 272, and 273 in Maan village.

Dr Mhase has ordered a comprehensive survey of these locations to verify the legality of the structures and initiate their removal where necessary. Dr Mhase instructed all involved departments to coordinate closely. “Flooding has occurred because natural drains have been blocked. If structures are found to be illegal, they will be removed without hesitation,” he said.

Citizen groups and IT associations in Hinjewadi voiced frustration over poor inter-agency coordination. In response, PMRDA proposed forming a WhatsApp group of all key officials to ensure real-time tracking of issues and tasks.

Sangram Patil, an IT employee, said, “Multiple authorities are involved in the development of Hinjewadi IT Park, yet there is negligence in blocking natural streams. We get stuck in traffic whenever it rains for four to five hours. There was almost a five-kilometre queue due to waterlogging. The state government must take strong action against those who blocked the nullah.”

Pollution of natural drains was also a concern. Babasaheb Kukade, regional officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), assured that inspections would be carried out and action taken against those discharging untreated sewage into open nalas.

The report also suggested redesigning faulty stormwater structures and highlighted the need for long-term planning. PMRDA plans to install box culverts at key choke points and procure mobile motor pumps as part of its disaster management strategy.

MIDC informed attendees that a 10-tonne solid waste management facility would be completed within a year. The Hinjewadi Gram Panchayat reported imposing fines on residents and businesses for littering. Officials added that signage, lighting, and safety measures around Metro stations would be immediately improved.