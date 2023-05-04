A passer-by spotted the naked body on Tuesday at Bilalpada in Nallasopara area of Vasai town and alerted the police, an official from Pelhar police station said

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Body of infant found near drain in Palghar x 00:00

The body of an infant boy has been found near a drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

A passer-by spotted the naked body on Tuesday at Bilalpada in Nallasopara area of Vasai town and alerted the police, an official from Pelhar police station said.

Also Read: Boy dies after falling into lift duct in Thane building

As per preliminary information, the child was 10-15 days old, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace those who abandoned the child, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.