Maharashtra: Body of infant found near drain in Palghar

Updated on: 04 May,2023 02:23 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI

Top

A passer-by spotted the naked body on Tuesday at Bilalpada in Nallasopara area of Vasai town and alerted the police, an official from Pelhar police station said

Maharashtra: Body of infant found near drain in Palghar

Representative Image

Maharashtra: Body of infant found near drain in Palghar
The body of an infant boy has been found near a drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.


A passer-by spotted the naked body on Tuesday at Bilalpada in Nallasopara area of Vasai town and alerted the police, an official from Pelhar police station said.



As per preliminary information, the child was 10-15 days old, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of body), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace those who abandoned the child, he said.

