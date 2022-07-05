Maharashtra: Boulders fall in Thane, house collapses in Palghar after heavy rainfall

Flooding due to the heavy showers was reported in parts of the two districts and several people were shifted to safer places, officials told PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during monsoon rains in Thane. Pic/Thane

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, boulders fell from a hillock in Thane and house collapsed in neighbouring Palghar. There was no report of any casualty so far in the incident.

Flooding due to the heavy showers was reported in parts of the two districts and several people were shifted to safer places, officials told PTI.

On Tuesday morning, some heavy boulders fell from a hillock in Hanuman Nagar area of Kalyan town in Thane. No one was injured in the incident, civic officials told PTI.

In Palghar, a mud house collapsed at Gavtepada in Wada taluka on Monday following heavy downpour, the district administration said.

The house occupants rushed out after noticing some cracks, and the structure collapsed within minutes, officials said.

According to the district administration, the house was constructed last year under a government scheme for the poor.

Thane city received 146.02 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra over the next four days, following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration officials to take precautions and ensure there is no loss of life or property.

(With inputs from PTI)