Maharashtra: Kalyan builder, his son injured in accidental gun discharge

Maharashtra: Kalyan builder, his son injured in accidental gun discharge

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to preliminary information, the Maharashtra builder was cleaning a gun in his office in Chikan Ghar at Kalyan, when it accidentally discharged

Maharashtra: Kalyan builder, his son injured in accidental gun discharge

Kalyan builder Mangesh Gaykar. Pic/ Navneet Barhate

Maharashtra: Kalyan builder, his son injured in accidental gun discharge
A well-known builder from Kalyan, Mangesh Gaykar, and his son were injured in a shooting incident on Thursday.


According to preliminary information, Gaykar was cleaning a gun, provided for his protection, in his office in Chikan Ghar, along with his business partner and other associates. While cleaning the gun, it accidentally discharged, and the bullet passed through Gaykar’s hand and also injured his son. 


The duo was immediately rushed to Meera Hospital in Kalyan, Maharashtra, for treatment and the police were promptly informed about the incident.


The cops arrived at the scene and began a detailed investigation to establish how the gun discharged. Initial probe indicts that the gun misfired. The police have also conducted inquiries at the hospital and are further investigating the case.

thane kalyan maharashtra

