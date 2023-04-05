Maharashtra cabinet condoles death of BJP MP Girish Bapat

The condolence motion was read out by chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastav after which ministers and bureaucrats present at the meeting stood in silence for two minutes

Girish Bapat. Pic/File Pic

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday condoled the death of former state minister and Lok Sabha member from Pune, Girish Bapat.

The condolence motion was read out by chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastav after which ministers and bureaucrats present at the meeting stood in silence for two minutes.

Senior BJP leader Bapat, 73, died on March 29 in Pune after a prolonged illness. He had represented the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Pune city for five terms before becoming MP in 2019.

