A Kasara-bound local train was detained between Khardi and Umbermali stations for a long time after a cattle was run over on the tracks around 5.30 pm

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Central Railway trains delayed by cattle accident, technical glitch x 00:00

A few suburban and long-distance trains of the Central Railway were delayed on Wednesday evening due to a cattle run-over incident near Kasara station coupled with a technical glitch, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Central Railway trains delayed: Kasara-bound local train was detained

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kasara-bound local train was detained between Khardi and Umbermali stations for a long time after a cattle was run over on the tracks around 5.30 pm, reported PTI.

The incident led to a glitch in the braking system of the local train, and hence, with the help of an assisting engine, it was taken to Kasara station.

At least five long-distance trains and a few other locals were delayed as a result, officials said.

Central Railway trains delayed: Titwala-bound fast suburban local developed a technical glitch

Another railway official said that a Titwala-bound fast suburban local developed a technical glitch near Ghatkopar station in Mumbai around 6 pm, reported PTI.

After 20 to 25 minutes, the train resumed the journey and was taken to the Thane station where it was sent to the car shed.

Some commuters complained that crowds on the platforms and in local trains swelled due to the late-running locals. Some trains were running at least 30-40 minutes late, reported PTI.

Central Railway trains delayed: General Manager conducts pre-monsoon inspection of Karjat-Lonavala section

Earlier last week, Central Railway General Manager Ram Karan Yadav, along with his team, took to hike the Khandala Ghat hills to conduct a comprehensive pre-monsoon inspection of the Karjat-Lonavala section on the Pune-Mumbai route. This segment, comprising 52 tunnels, towering hills up to 250 meters, and sharp curves with steep gradients, is vital to the Mumbai division's operations.

These mountain stretches have the steepest gradient in the country of 1:37 which means there is a 1-metre rise for every 37 metres.

“This is a historical inspection as it was probably the first time an official of the level of General Manager hiked the Hill for an inspection which started at 5 am and reached the hilltop around 7 am almost covering 3.5 km of hilly route, after reaching the hilltop all critical locations from Monkey Hill Cabin to Thakurwadi were inspected. Shri Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officers accompanied the General Manager during this Hill Inspection,” a CR spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)