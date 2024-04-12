BMC gears up as civic chief Bhushan Gagrani conducts pre-monsoon meet

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Ensure railway services run smoothly during the rains: BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani x 00:00

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani ordered civic officials to ensure suburban train service would not be affected during the monsoon that is expected to start from June onwards. Gagrani also instructed civic officials to ensure the debris and barricades at the site of infrastructure projects on the roads are removed immediately after completion of work.

Gagrani held a pre-monsoon meeting on Wednesday at civic headquarters in presence of representatives of various government authorities and BMC officials. The Mumbai municipal commissioner is the chairman of the Greater Mumbai Disaster Management Authority. In the meeting Gagrani asked BMC officers to coordinate with railways to complete pre-monsoon work on time so as to ensure smooth running of the local trains during the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gagrani also asked the assistant municipal commissioners of the all civic wards to ensure that all debris and barricades at the site of infrastructure projects are removed before monsoon after completion of the work to clear traffic during monsoon. He also instructed officials to coordinate with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to ensure hurdle-free roads during the monsoon.

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who were present at the meeting said that three teams of the NDRF will be ready for emergency relief work in Mumbai. Gagrani asked Indian Navy officials to equip a team of divers during the monsoon. Gagrani asked BMC officers to issue notices to the residents of the area prone to landslides. He asked civic officials to coordinate with district collectors for the construction of retaining walls to prevent landslides. Gagrani also wanted the residents around landslide-prone areas to be given training in times of calamity.

Onus of pump on officers Gagrani asked BMC officers to Geo-Tag each dewatering pump. He warned that if these pumps didn’t work during the rain, action would be taken against the officer concerned. BMC has decided to install 481 dewatering pumps in areas of Mumbai that are prone to flooding during the monsoon.

481

No of dewatering pumps to be installed