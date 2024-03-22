Mumbai: New BMC chief gets cracking on key issues before monsoon

Meeting took place at the BMC headquarters, where all four additional commissioners, along with other department heads were present

After resuming office, newly appointed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner (BMC), Bhushan Gagrani has taken a review of all monsoon-related work, including storm water drains, roads-potholes on Thursday. The meeting took place at the BMC headquarters, where all four additional commissioners, along with concerned officers from MMRDA, railways, and HoDs of the Storm Water Drains Department, and Roads Department were present.



Gagrani said, “The work of removing silt from the drains should be completed within the stipulated time. Also, the potholes on the roads should be filled using the latest technology and the emergency communication system should be made more effective. Necessary measures should be taken in coordination with all the government agencies like Central and Western Railway, Metro, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation so that the citizens will not face any inconvenience during monsoon.” The new BMC chief also said that precautions should be taken so that rainwater does not accumulate in residential areas near rivers and nullahs. “The pumping system in the low-lying areas should be kept constantly alert.”

Gagrani also took a review of cement concrete road works and expressway works that are going on at various places in Mumbai. “The ongoing road works should be completed on time. The system should be kept ready to provide relief to the traffic by using the latest technology to fill potholes,” Gagrani said. The commissioner also directed that to avoid loss of lives due to the collapse of dangerous buildings during monsoons, the concerned buildings should be evacuated as per the prescribed procedure and the number of surveillance towers should be increased in the Juhu Chowpatty area.

Commissioner Gagrani visited the disaster management cell along with Additional Municipal Commissioners Ashwini Joshi, Dr Amit Saini, Abhijit Bangar, and Sudhakar Shinde to review various emergency measures.