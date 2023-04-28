Breaking News
Maharashtra: Chemical-laden truck overturns in Thane; one injured

Updated on: 28 April,2023 01:46 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC)

One person was injured when a chemical-laden container truck overturned in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.


The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).



Also Read: Thane: Company secretary loses Rs 11 lakh to online part-time job fraud


The truck, transporting 80 drums of benzyle chloride from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, overturned causing the chemical to spill on the road, he said.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, the official said.

Local firemen and RDMC team sprinkled sand on the chemical spill, he said, adding that the vehicular traffic was affected for an hour due to the accident.

