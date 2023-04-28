The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC)

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Chemical-laden truck overturns in Thane; one injured x 00:00

One person was injured when a chemical-laden container truck overturned in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The accident took place on Ghodbunder Road around 6.45 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Also Read: Thane: Company secretary loses Rs 11 lakh to online part-time job fraud

The truck, transporting 80 drums of benzyle chloride from Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, overturned causing the chemical to spill on the road, he said.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, the official said.

Local firemen and RDMC team sprinkled sand on the chemical spill, he said, adding that the vehicular traffic was affected for an hour due to the accident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.