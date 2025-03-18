Maharashtra: Chief Minister's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in three months

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 March,2025 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

The funds were transferred between December 2024 and February 2025, the officials said

The financial assistance from CM (above) relief fund was aimed at supporting patients with medical expenses. File Pic

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund disbursed a total of Rs 46 crore to help 5,250 patients in three month, the officials from the CM Relief Fund said on Tuesday.


The funds were transferred between December 2024 and February 2025, they said, adding that the financial assistance was aimed at supporting patients with medical expenses.


According to data shared by Rameshwar Naik, head of the CM Relief Fund, "the disbursement was spread across three months. In December 2024, Rs 12 crore 21 lakh was provided to 1,392 patients. In January 2025, Rs 15 crore 81 lakh 27 thousand was given to 1,788 patients. In February 2025, Rs 18 crore 34 lakh 66 thousand was allocated to 273 patients."


Naik's office issued a statement inviting patients in need of assistance to contact the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or the Charity Hospital for help.

The statement included contact details for the relief fund, urging people to visit the official website (cmrf.maharashtra.gov.in) or call the helpline number at 9321103103.

It said that the needy can email at aao.cmrf-mh@gov.in for further information.

