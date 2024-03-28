Maharashtra Child Rights Commission issues transport safety guidelines for all schools

Commission Chairperson Adv. Susieben Shah said the guidelines would add transparency to child safety

Representative image

In the wake of rising cases of students getting molested and harassed during their commute to and from school, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), on Friday, issued transport safety guidelines for all the schools to adhere to.

MSCPCR Chairperson Adv. Susieben Shah said that the guidelines are for the safety of children in school buses and school excursions and also include responsibilities of the school management towards child safety.

According to the guidelines, the school management should ensure that details of the driver, school contact, bus owner, vehicle registration number and school name are displayed on the exterior of the bus and should be visible to all passengers as well as the public. "All the buses should have functional GPS and CCTV cameras arrangement and the school management should ensure that footage should be kept secured as backup for at least 15 days. Additionally, each bus is fitted with a speed governor to keep the speed limit in check to ensure a safe child commute. Moreover, these should have alarm and siren mechanisms installed for emergencies," said Susieben Shah.

The guidelines also stated that every school should form a transportation committee. "The committee will comprise management representatives, PTA, and students to oversee safety measures in the school buses. Parents and PTA should also encouraged to raise issues related to transportation and take necessary steps to resolve them," Shah informed.

The guidelines were framed in consultation with all stakeholders in a meeting with Mumbai Police officers, Transport officials, Education Officers, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, representatives of unaided schools, private school owners, and the president of the school bus owners association on March 11, 2024.

"Overall, the guidelines are a collective effort to curb malpractices during student commute. Hereon, it is a shared responsibility of the school management, parents and guardians, and authorities to ensure a smooth process and strict implementation," said Shah.

According to the guidelines, all school buses should be equipped with First Aid kits and fire extinguishers. They should not have curtains or glasses with films and the activities inside the bus should be visible from outside. Proper safety grills need to be installed. The school management should refrain from outsourcing services during excursions. Although management may outsource services, but they cannot absolve themselves of children's safety and well-being during excursions.

The guidelines state that the management should also ensure that the details of drivers and conductors are furnished properly and their character is verified by the police. The drivers should be restricted from using mobile phones and interacting with students beyond the limit. The driver should not be employed if he is challaned under even any one offence for over speeding, driving dangerously, or for offences under sections 279, 337, 338, 304A, 354, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code or under POCSO Act. The drivers should also be provided with a complete list of students boarding the bus with all details, including contacts of their parents.

The guidelines further stated that there should also be a well-trained female attendant on the bus.

"These attendants shall ensure the safety of school children throughout the journey and offer assistance for secure boarding and alighting. To drop off and pick up the student, the children's parents shall ensure the presence of the child at the decided boarding point at the specified time. Moreover, there are guidelines to conduct quarterly workshops on 'good touch, bad touch' to sensitise students in child safety, POCSO guidelines, unacceptable behaviour, appropriate demeanour towards students, and basic communication skills," Shah said.