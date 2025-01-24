Nagpur's Dassault Reliance Aerospace facility would finish assembling 26–27 Falcon business jets over the next two years, said minister

Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 50,000 crore will be signed in the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event to be held in Nagpur next month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, PTI reported.

Speaking at a press conference, he announced that multiple steel plants will be established in the Gadchiroli area and that an automobile major would be establishing a plant in Nagpur.

As per PTI, Nagpur's Dassault Reliance Aerospace facility would finish assembling 26–27 Falcon business jets over the next two years, according to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

"The MoUs will be signed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 'Advantage Vidarbha' event that will be held from February 7 to 9," Gadkari told PTI reporters.

CM Devendra Fadnavis defends MoUs with Indian firms amid criticism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has countered Opposition criticism regarding the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Indian companies during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Fadnavis highlighted the presence of top CEOs at the event, emphasising it as an ideal platform for fostering business relationships and securing investments.

He dismissed the Opposition’s mockery, describing the MoUs as strategic steps to drive investment and economic growth in Maharashtra.

Speaking from Davos via social media, Fadnavis said, “It (Davos) is where international CEOs network and multinational partners want their investors to meet heads of state where they plan to invest. The allegations are nothing but jealousy after we signed MoUs worth Rs 1,60,000 crore. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) also went to Davos but returned with MoUs worth only Rs 50,000 crore.”

On Thursday afternoon, Aaditya Thackeray posted on X, alleging, “Of the 29 companies with which MoUs for proposed investments were signed, only one is from outside India. The rest are Indian or have their HQs/bases in India. Of the 29 companies, 20 are based in Maharashtra, 15 of which are in Mumbai, where the @CMOMaharashtra is located. What’s the point of being busy within ourselves when the CM could have engaged in global outreach for Maharashtra?”

(With PTI inputs)