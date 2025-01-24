Gadkari paid respects to those who lost their lives in the blast by observing a one-minute silence in the course of an event

Representational Image

Listen to this article Eight killed in Bhandara ordnance factory blast, says Nitin Gadkari x 00:00

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday confirmed that the death toll in Maharashtra's Bhandara ordnance factory blast has risen to eight, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, he paid respects to those who lost their lives in the blast by observing a one-minute silence in the course of an event.

"A big blast has occurred in the Ordnance Factory in Bhandara. In the incident, eight people have died and seven are injured, as per preliminary information," Nitin Gadkari said.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Friday, paid condolences to the family members of the workers who died in the blast that occurred at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, ANI cited.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at the Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened to know about the blast ot Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 24, 2025

According to As per ANI, the district administration in coordination with the defence forces are involved in the rescue operations. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance.

A blast took place at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district's Jawahar Nagar this morning. As per Collector Bhandara, Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed during the blast. The cause of which is yet to be ascertained. Upon receiving information about the blast in the factory, firefighters and ambulances immediately rushed to the spot.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "This is the failure of the Modi government."

Further details are awaited.

CM Devendra Fadnavis pledges full support for victims and kin of the Bhandara ordnance blast

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his deep condolences and pledged the state’s full support following a tragic explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Jawahar Nagar in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, on Friday morning. The blast caused the factory roof to collapse, trapping several workers under the rubble.

“There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion,: he said in a X post

Sharing initial findings, he added, "According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. Five workers have been safely evacuated. The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all kinds of help are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon."

CM Fadnavis assured the people that all the necessary resources are being mobilised to expedite the rescue operations and the state government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the workers and their families during this difficult time.

(With inputs from ANI)