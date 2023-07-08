Observing an ambulance parked on a closed bridge in Kurla, CM Shinde ordered his fleet of cars to stop and inquired about the situation, a statement said

CM Shinde while talking to the relatives of the patient. Pic/ Eknath Shinde's team

Listen to this article Maharashtra: CM Shinde helps Nashik patient who failed to get admission in Mumbai hospital x 00:00

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday halted his convoy to assist a stranded ambulance and a patient in the ambulance. The incident occurred while the Chief Minister Shinde was returning to Thane from his scheduled visit to Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra.

Observing an ambulance parked on a closed bridge on Chunabhatti-Kurla route, Chief Minister Shinde immediately ordered his fleet of cars to stop and inquired about the situation, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient in the ambulance, identified as Dharma Sonawane, had been transported from Nashik to Mumbai for medical treatment. However, Sonawane's relatives informed CM Shinde that they were planning to take him back to Nashik as the facility did not admit him, a press release said.

Without any delay, CM Shinde promptly contacted the Thane District Hospital and directed them to admit and provide immediate treatment to Sonawane. He also offered one of the ambulances from his own fleet to ensure the patient's swift transportation, the statement said.

The family of Sonawane expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for stopping his convoy, understanding their predicament, and providing prompt assistance, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Saturday said that the Maharashtra government was taking all efforts to make Gadchiroli free of Naxalite violence, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday during a 'shaasan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) programme, according to the PTI.

CM Shinde said 6.70 lakh of the 11 lakh population of the district were registered beneficiaries of the programme and asserted his government would reach out to every single person to bring about welfare.

"Beneficiaries have received tractors, harvesters, cycles, godowns, caste certificates under the 'shaasan aplya dari' scheme. There is focus on women's empowerment," the CM said at the event where he and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects.

A steel plant being set up in Gadchiroli has provided direct and indirect employment to 4000 persons and 20,000 more jobs will be created once a proposed second steel plant comes up, Shinde said, as per the PTI.

"Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence," he said.

(with PTI inputs)